Batherson logged an assist in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Batherson was in the middle of a passing play after a Vegas turnover, setting up Brady Tkachuk at the side of the net for the Senators' last goal. Through nine games in December, Batherson has racked up 11 points, though just one of them has come on the power play. The 25-year-old winger is seeing top minutes on the power play and at even strength. He's produced 10 goals, 13 helpers, 65 shots on net, 27 hits and a minus-1 rating through 26 outings overall.