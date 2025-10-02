Senators' Drake Batherson: Resumes skating
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Batherson (upper body) resumed skating Thursday, Claire Hanna of TSN reports.
Batherson has been dealing with an upper-body injury over the past week, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be ready to return in time for next Thursday's Opening Night matchup against the Lightning. However, he took a step in the right direction by returning to the ice Thursday, signaling that any potential absence to begin the regular season would likely be minimal.
