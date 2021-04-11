Batherson scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Like a lot of young players on bad teams, Batherson runs hot and cold -- the Sens' supporting cast just isn't strong, at least not yet. He has four points, courtesy of two two-point games, in his last 11 contests. Batherson's long-term dynasty value remains intact, but his short-term impact is risky.
