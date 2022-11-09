Batherson scored his fourth of the season in a 6-4 loss to Vancouver on Tuesday.
Batherson has 12 points in 12 games as he snapped a three-game pointless streak. Batherson had four shots on goal as well as a pair of hits. He is averaging 3.0 shots per game as he has had at least one shot on net in every contest this season.
