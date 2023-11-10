Batherson scored a goal on seven shots against the Canucks on Thursday.
Batherson set a new season high with his seven shots on net and now has goals in three of his last five games. With the winger seemingly finding is stride after a slow start to the year, he should be a fixture in the top six alongside Josh Norris and Brady Tkachuk.
