Batherson scored three goals on three shots and added an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Rangers. His third goal was an empty-netter, and he also added four hits and two blocked shots.

Batherson recorded the third hat trick of his NHL career, opening the scoring before adding another tally early in the second period. His four-point performance highlighted his ability to contribute as both a scorer and playmaker, and his involvement in Ottawa's top-six attack continues to provide significant fantasy upside. The veteran winger remains a valuable option across most formats, especially when he's generating consistent scoring opportunities, and his added value through physicality stats is a boost in leagues that reward those contributions. This four-point performance extended Batherson's point streak to four games, during which he's recorded seven points, and he's now at 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in his first 12 appearances this season.