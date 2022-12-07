Batherson picked up a power-play goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Batherson got the Senators on the board with a power-play marker in the first period, cleaning up a rebound off a Tim Stutzle shot. The goal was Batherson's first since Nov. 14, snapping a spell of nine games without a tally. The 24-year-old winger is up to six goals and 14 assists through 25 games this season.