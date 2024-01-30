Batherson scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators.

Batherson got Ottawa's comeback started Monday, working his way to the front of the net before sliding the puck past Juuse Saros to cut the Sens' deficit to 3-1 early in the second period. The goal is Batherson's first since Jan. 16, though he now has points in his last three games. Overall, the 25-year-old winger is up to 17 goals, five shy of his career high, and 38 points through 46 games this season.