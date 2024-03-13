Batherson found the back of the net in a 2-1 overtime win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

It looked like Batherson and the Senators were going to get a shutout win in regulation until the Penguins were able to squeeze one in the back of the net with 23 seconds left. Batherson was not fazed and proceeded to end the game with an overtime goal to snap the seven-game losing skid by Ottawa. For the five games in the month of March, Batherson now has three goals and an assist to go along with 16 shots on goal and nine hits. The 25-year old winger may be a solid fantasy option, especially for teams needing help in goals and peripheral categories like shots and hits.