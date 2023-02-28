Batherson scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Red Wings.

Batherson tied the game 2-2 with his power-play tally in the second period. The 24-year-old winger now has goals in consecutive games and five points (three goals, two assists) in his last six contests. Batherson is up to 49 points, a career high, with 19 goals and 30 assists on the season.