Batherson scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Red Wings.
Batherson tied the game 2-2 with his power-play tally in the second period. The 24-year-old winger now has goals in consecutive games and five points (three goals, two assists) in his last six contests. Batherson is up to 49 points, a career high, with 19 goals and 30 assists on the season.
More News
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Sets new career high•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Snaps three-game scoring drought•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Two PP points in OT win•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Logs assist Monday•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Nets power-play tally•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Two helpers in shootout win•