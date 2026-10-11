Batherson scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and a takeaway in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Predators.

Batherson scored the game-tying goal with 1:23 remaining in regulation, helping Ottawa erase a 2-0 deficit and force overtime. His late contribution proved crucial in a contest where the Senators managed just 18 shots on goal, and Ottawa ultimately completed the comeback in the shootout. Batherson went pointless in the season opener but has cracked the scoresheet in three of his last four games, tallying three goals and one assist over that span. He should remain productive as long as he remains in a top-six role, particularly if he skates alongside Tim Stutzle.