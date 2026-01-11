Batherson tallied a goal and put two shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

Batherson refused to bow out of Saturday's contest without putting up a fight, as he scored a goal with less than two minutes remaining to bring the Senators within one score. Overall, the 27-year-old winger is up to 17 goals, 40 points, 91 shots on net and 58 hits through 41 appearances this season. Batherson has shown steady improvement in each of his eight seasons in the NHL, with this campaign being no different. He is on pace for his first 70-point campaign after falling just two points shy of the mark a year ago. That fact, combined with his steady number of shots on goal and hits, can elevate him to a higher tier in fantasy hockey for the rest of this season and beyond.