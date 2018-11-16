Batherson's second-period goal on the power play was the winning marker in a 2-1 victory over Detroit on Thursday.

Welcome to the NHL, kid. Batherson took his first step to justifying the talk around him by scoring the game-winner in his first taste of action at the NHL level despite just 10:47 of ice time. It's still a little early to trust him in most leagues, but in dynasty leagues, he needs to be on your roster if he's still available.