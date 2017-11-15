Senators' Drake Batherson: Scores winner against Russia
Batherson scored the game-winning goal on the power play in Game 5 of the CIBC Canada Russia Series.
The skyrocketing prospect garnered rave reviews during training camp this fall and quickly inked an entry-level contract after returning to Cape Breton. All Batherson has done since is pace the QMJHL in scoring with 17 goals and 34 points through 20 games. The Hockey Canada brass has also taken notice, and the 19-year-old center should receive a legitimate chance to represent his country in the upcoming IIHF World U20 Championships. Additionally, it's likely that Batherson's recent ascension paved the way for Ottawa to deal 2017 first-round selection Shane Bowers and a conditional 2018 first-round selection in the recent Matt Duchene deal.
