Senators' Drake Batherson: Sends two power-play assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Batherson notched two power-play assists in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.
Batherson's helpers came on goals 13 seconds apart in the third period. The 27-year-old winger has four goals and three assists over his last seven outings, with four of those seven points coming on the power play. Overall, he has been dynamic in a top-six role with 68 points (matching his career high), 160 shots on net, 117 hits and a minus-7 rating through 75 appearances. He's earned 27 of his points with the man advantage.
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