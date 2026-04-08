Batherson notched two power-play assists in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

Batherson's helpers came on goals 13 seconds apart in the third period. The 27-year-old winger has four goals and three assists over his last seven outings, with four of those seven points coming on the power play. Overall, he has been dynamic in a top-six role with 68 points (matching his career high), 160 shots on net, 117 hits and a minus-7 rating through 75 appearances. He's earned 27 of his points with the man advantage.