Senators' Drake Batherson: Sent back to minors
Batherson was re-assigned to AHL Belleville on Friday.
Batherson was called up to the big leagues Thursday to provide depth in Rudolfs Balcers' (illness) absence. The Indiana native ended up logging an assist over 11:48 of ice time, and perhaps prompted the parent club to evaluate the winger's role as they rebuild. For now, however, Batherson will play in the minor leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...