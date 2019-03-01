Batherson was re-assigned to AHL Belleville on Friday.

Batherson was called up to the big leagues Thursday to provide depth in Rudolfs Balcers' (illness) absence. The Indiana native ended up logging an assist over 11:48 of ice time, and perhaps prompted the parent club to evaluate the winger's role as they rebuild. For now, however, Batherson will play in the minor leagues.

