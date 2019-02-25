Batherson was one of four players returned to AHL Belleville on Monday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

NHL rules state that a player who is on his club's NHL roster at the deadline may not be returned to his AHL club for the remainder of the season, so this move is likely to give Batherson a shot to play in the Calder Cup playoffs, where Belleville is one point out of the last playoff slot in its division. Should the B-Sens fall short of postseason play, Batherson will likely be promoted back to Ottawa.