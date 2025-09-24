Head coach Travis Green said Wednesday that Batherson (undisclosed) will miss at least the next two weeks, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.

Batherson exited Tuesday's practice early after pulling a muscle, and while the exact nature of his injury isn't yet clear, he's facing a multi-week absence ahead of the regular season. While his return timetable would put him on track to get back into game action in time for the Senators' Opening Night matchup against the Lightning on Oct. 9, it's not yet clear whether his absence will extend into the regular season.