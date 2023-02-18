Batherson generated an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Batherson's apple gives him a new career high in points; he's at 16 goals and 29 assists through 54 games, and the burgeoning winger has 22 power-play points to boot. Ottawa has had trouble standing out within a highly competitive division, which makes Batherson a bit of a sneaky pick in DFS formats.