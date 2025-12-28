Batherson scored a goal Saturday in a 7-5 loss to Toronto.

Just 14 seconds into the third, Batherson snuck behind a Toronto defender and took a pass from Dylan Cozens in the slot before firing over a sprawling Joseph Woll. His current point streak stands at three games and five points (two goals, three assists) and nine shots. Since the start of December, Batherson has put up 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) and 31 shots in 12 games. Hot is hot.