Senators' Drake Batherson: Shipped down to minors
Batherson was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Sunday.
Batherson posted a disastrous minus-4 rating in the season opener against Toronto and was relatively absent versus the Rangers on Saturday. Still, the winger -- who was sent down to the minors alongside Filip Chlapik -- will likely find himself back up with the big club prior to Thursday's matchup with the Blues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.