Senators' Drake Batherson: Shipped to minors
Batherson was assigned to AHL Belleville on Saturday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
The 21-year-old has just two points in eight games this season, but Batherson is precisely the type of young talent the Senators want to spend this year evaluating. He'll continue getting reps in the minors through the team's bye week and should rejoin Ottawa ahead of its game Jan. 27.
