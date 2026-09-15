Batherson agreed to terms on an eight-year, $86 million contract extension with Ottawa on Tuesday.

Batherson grabbed the eight-year extension right before the new CBA kicked in Wednesday, which would have limited the length of his deal to just seven seasons. With the new deal in hand, the 28-year-old winger will be under contract through the 2034-35 campaign, at which point his $10.75 million cap hit might be considered fairly cheap. Batherson is coming off his first 30-plus goal campaign last year, having notched 33 tallies, including 13 with the man advantage, in 79 regular-season tilts. He should be able to push for that threshold again in 2026-27, especially with the two extra games.