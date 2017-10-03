Senators' Drake Batherson: Signs ELC with Ottawa
Batherson signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Senators on Tuesday.
A fourth-round selection (121st overall) by the Senators in the 2017 NHL Draft, Batheson inks his deal after proving his mettle in juniors -- the 19-year-old scored 22 goals and added 36 assists in 61 games with the QMJHL's Screaming Eagles last season and was already off to a hot start this year, recording four points in Cape Breton's first three games. Batherson is by no means guaranteed a spot on the Senators' roster, so he'll likely see some minor-league action before getting a shot with the big club.
