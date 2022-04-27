Batherson scored two goals -- including the overtime winner -- in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Devils.

Batherson's first goal gave Ottawa a 2-0 lead 11 seconds into the second period. His second was both more significant and more impressive. Batherson turned Ty Smith inside out with a beautiful toe drag and put the puck past Mackenzie Blackwood to spoil the goalie's return from a heel injury. A major ankle injury has suppressed Batherson's counting stats, but he's been excellent on a per-game basis, with 44 points in as many appearances. Remember his name when you begin preparing for fantasy drafts next year.