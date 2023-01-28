Batherson found the back of the net in a 6-2 victory against Toronto on Friday.
Batherson scored at 16:37 to put Ottawa up 4-2. It was his 15th goal and 41st point in 48 contests in 2022-23. Batherson was held off the scoresheet in his previous three games.
