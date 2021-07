Batherson emerged as a strong performer on the power play in 2020-21, notching 15 of his 34 points with the man advantage.

Batherson's special teams prowess only goes one way, as he's yet to score a point shorthanded in his three years in the NHL. Still, 15 points on the power play is valuable, as is his connection with Tim Stutzle. Batherson should draw some attention in most formats as a solid mid to late-round choice.