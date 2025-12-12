Senators' Drake Batherson: Stays hot in Columbus
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Batherson scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.
It was his third multi-point effort in the last four games, as Batherson had a hand in Ottawa's first three goals of the night. The 27-year-old winger has found the back of the net seven times in the last 11 games, racking up 11 points over that stretch -- including five (three goals, two assists) on the power play.
