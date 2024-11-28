Batherson provided a power-play assist and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.
Batherson has two goals and five assists during his five-game point streak. Four of his last five points have come on the power play, as the winger continues to make a strong impact in that situation. For the season, he's earned 11 of his 23 points with the man advantage while adding 49 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-3 rating across 22 appearances.
