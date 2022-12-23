Batherson scored a goal Thursday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Washington.
Batherson tied it 2-2 at 3:04 of the third period when he redirected Brady Tkachuk's centering pass for a power-play goal. It extended his point streak to 10 games and 14 points, including seven goals. Batherson sits third in team scoring with 31 points (33 games)
More News
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Extends point streak with tally•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Lights lamp twice Saturday•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Extends point streak to six games•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Extends power-play aid•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Gets two points Saturday•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Nabs assist in overtime loss•