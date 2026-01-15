Batherson scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Rangers.

Batherson opened the scoring at 2:18 of the first period. He has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games, but he's now 11 contests removed from his last multi-point effort. The 27-year-old winger is up to 18 goals, 42 points (15 on the power play), 94 shots on net, 63 hits, 19 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 43 outings this season, mainly in a top-six role.