Batherson scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

This was Batherson's first point over four games in November. He brought the Senators within a goal, but they fell short of tying the game. The winger is up to six tallies, seven helpers, five power-play points, 27 shots on net, 22 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 13 contests. Batherson's a strong fantasy option in a top-six role, though it remains to be seen if he can sustain his point-per-game pace in the long run.