Batherson (undisclosed) left Tuesday's practice early after pulling something, Claire Hanna of TSN reports.

There was no update on Batherson's status following Tuesday's session, but the Senators will likely be cautious with the 27-year-old forward during training camp. He amassed 26 goals, 68 points, 192 shots on net and 149 hits across 82 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.