Batherson scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

Batherson gave the Senators a 3-1 lead with a power-play tally at the 15:50 mark of the second period. That was his second goal over his last four games, and the winger continues to operate as a reliable scoring threat for Ottawa. He's tallied 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in his last 15 games since the beginning of December, and he should continue to see plenty of scoring chances due to his role in the lineup.