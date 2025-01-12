Batherson scored a power-play goal on three shots and added four PIM in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Penguins.
Batherson ended a 10-game goal drought with his second-period tally. In that span, he had just three assists, and none of them had been in January, so he needed this goal to get back on track. The 26-year-old winger is up to 14 goals, 23 helpers, 19 power-play points, 89 shots on net, 65 hits and a minus-4 rating through 41 appearances.
More News
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Picks up power-play helper•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Logs assist in overtime win•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Nets goal Saturday•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Natural hat trick, 100th goal in win•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Helps out on both goals in win•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Logs power-play assist Sunday•