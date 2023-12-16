Batherson scored two goals on five shots in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.

Batherson scored in each of the first two periods to reach the 10-goal mark on the season, but it wasn't enough. The winger has been excellent in December with four goals and six assists over eight contests this month. Overall, he's up to 22 points, 64 shots, 27 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 25 appearances. Batherson's top-line role and spot on the first power-play unit appear safe, so he's a strong fantasy play.