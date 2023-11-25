Batherson scored two goals in Friday's 5-3 home loss against the Islanders.

Batherson opened the scoring at 10:25 of the first period with a power-play marker, and he added an even-strength goal in the third period. He took four shots on goal while adding a blocked shot and a hit while splitting his two faceoff opportunities. Batherson has managed five goals and eight points across the past seven games. Next up is a visit from the Flyers on Saturday.