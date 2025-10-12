Batherson (upper body) is feeling better and is targeting a Wednesday debut date, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Batherson is coming off of a career-high 68 points last season but has started this season out of the lineup with injury. While Monday against the Predators is unlikely, the 27-year-old think Wednesday is possible for his season debut. He's a fixture in the top-six for the Senators and should return to that role, along with time on the power play, whenever he officially draws back in.