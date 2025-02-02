Batherson scored a power-play goal on six shots, added two assists with the man advantage and logged two hits in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Wild.
Batherson has been a strong player on the power play this season, but he had gone 10 games without contributing in that situation. He made up for it all at once in a five-minute span to begin the third period after Ryan Hartman received a match penalty for intent to injure Tim Stutzle at the end of the second. Batherson is up to 15 goals, 28 helpers, 22 power-play points, 114 shots on net, 81 hits and a minus-3 rating over 52 outings this season. He snapped a six-game point drought with his big performance Saturday.
