Batherson scored a goal and added two assists in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.

He potted Ottawa's fourth tally of the night midway through the second period, chipping home the rebound on a Vladimir Tarasenko shot to complete an odd-man rush. Batherson has found the scoresheet in three straight games and has four multi-point performances in the last eight, piling up five goals and 11 points over the latter stretch.