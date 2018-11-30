Senators' Drake Batherson: Thriving alongside Duchene
Batherson recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.
Batherson's loving life on the top line alongside a red-hot Matt Duchene. The rookie snapped a four-game point drought by scoring just 2:06 into the opening frame, then assisted on Duchene's second-period tally to bring his point total to seven through eight NHL games. As long as Batherson stays by Duchene's side, he deserves serious consideration in most formats.
