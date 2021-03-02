Batherson scored two goals, including the eventual game-winner, in Monday's 5-1 victory over the Flames.

Both tallies came in the second period, with his first strike extending his goal-scoring streak to six games. Batherson is arguably the hottest sniper in the league right now, lighting the lamp eight times in the last eight games, and on the season the 22-year-old has 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in 24 contests.