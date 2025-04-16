Batherson scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Batherson has three goals and three assists during his six-game point streak. The winger is up to 24 goals and 65 points over 81 appearances, putting him a point shy of matching his career high from last season. He's added 188 shots on net, 147 hits and a minus-9 rating as a power winger on the Senators' second line and first power-play unit for much of the campaign.