Batherson scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-1 win over the Flames on Saturday.

Batherson batted the puck past Dustin Wolf when a shot hit off Brady Tkachuk's back and straight to him while on a second-period power play. It stood as the game winner. Batherson has finally started to pick up the pace after a slow start. He has four goals, one assist and 19 shots in his last six games. He earned the game's top star Saturday.