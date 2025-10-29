Senators' Drake Batherson: Two assists in blowout loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Batherson recorded two assists and took two shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Blackhawks.
Batherson set up the goals scored by Jake Sanderson and Tim Stutzle in the second period, and this outing allowed him to extend his run of games with multiple points to three. He has four goals and four assists over that stretch, and the 27-year-old continues to make a huge impact on offense for the Senators. He has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his last seven appearances while tallying 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in that span.
