Batherson scored two goals, one the game-winner on the power play, and added an assist with the man advantage in Thursday's 7-5 victory over the Hurricanes.
Both his tallies came in the third period as the Senators erased a 5-3 deficit. Batherson will take a seven-game point streak into the playoffs, a stretch in which he's collected five goals and nine points, and he wraps up the regular season with career highs in points (68) and power-play points (31).
