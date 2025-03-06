Batherson picked up two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over Chicago.
The 26-year-old winger helped set up tallies by David Perron in the first period and Josh Norris in the second. It was Batherson's first multi-point performance since Feb. 1, but he's been a steady contributor over the last month-plus, delivering two goals and nine points in his last 10 contests.
