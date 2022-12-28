Batherson collected two assists, one on the power play, while adding six hits, two shots on net and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Bruins.

Both helpers came in the second period, but Batherson was a physical force all night long. The performance extended his point streak to 11 games, and the 24-year-old has piled up seven goals and 16 points during that stretch, with 11 of those points (six goals, five assists) coming on the man advantage.