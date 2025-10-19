default-cbs-image
Batherson picked up two assists in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

Both helpers came in the second period as Batherson helped set up Shane Pinto and Tim Stutzle for tallies. Batherson missed the first three games of the season due to an upper-body injury, and he has been productive since his return. The 27-year-old has racked up three assists in three contests.

