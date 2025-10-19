Senators' Drake Batherson: Two helpers Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Batherson picked up two assists in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.
Both helpers came in the second period as Batherson helped set up Shane Pinto and Tim Stutzle for tallies. Batherson missed the first three games of the season due to an upper-body injury, and he has been productive since his return. The 27-year-old has racked up three assists in three contests.
More News
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Gets first point of season•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Making season debut Wednesday•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Targeting Wednesday return•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Won't play Thursday•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Might play Thursday•
-
Senators' Drake Batherson: Lands on IR•