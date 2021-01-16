Batherson recorded two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

The 22-year-old has yet to spend a full season in the NHL, bouncing back and forth from AHL Belleville, but this could be the year he sticks. Batherson is skating on a young guns line with Brady Tkachuk and Joshua Norris, and the trio combined for six points Friday in the Sens' season opener. While he doesn't have the draft pedigree of his linemates, Batherson could still be poised for a breakout campaign.